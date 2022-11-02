LEXINGTON — The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats opened its two-game preseason slate with a 56-38 victory over the Missouri Western State Griffons at Rupp Arena.

UK’s offensive struggles and defensive success came just five days after head coach John Calipari claimed its offense was further ahead in its development process than its defense during his annual media day press conference.

“We missed a bunch of layups, with any body-to-body contact we missed,” Calipari said of Kentucky’s struggles on the offensive end.

While Kentucky won the game, it lost starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler. Wheeler went down after drawing contact near the rim from Missouri Western’s Zion Swader. Wheeler was helped off the court by members of the UK medical staff and taken into the locker room. He did not return to the game and was diagnosed with a knee injury.

The injury was a reaggravation of a knee problem that kept Wheeler out of last weekend’s Blue and White Game in Pikeville.

“Hopefully, Sahvir will be ok,” Calipari said. “He hurt his knee. Probably that same knee; I think it was about 10 days ago, a week ago.

Calipari offered no update as to when Wheeler might return.

Missouri Western jumped out to a 6-5 lead entering the game’s first media timeout, but just a few minutes later, Kentucky forced the Griffons to call timeout as it went on an 11-2 run.

The UK run was highlighted by a CJ Fredrick three, a Ware dunk and Jacob Toppin put-back slam to take a 16-8 lead.

Kentucky’s lead would stay at eight heading into halftime, with Toppin and Fredrick leading the way as Toppin scored nine points and Fredrick dropped six points, including the three ball, to keep the Cats in front 26-18.

UK would extend its lead to 42-28 midway through the second half after Fredrick cashed in his third three-pointer of the night, but the Griffons continued to fight as the visitors countered with a 5-0 run to make it 42-33 and forced Kentucky to call timeout with 9:18 to play.

Kentucky would respond to the Griffons’ comeback bid with a 5-0 run of its own, highlighted by another Fredrick three to make it 47-33 Cats entering the third media timeout of the half and later pulled away as it finished the game on a 9-5 run to secure the win.

The Cats were led by Fredrick, who scored a game-high 15 points while shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from three. He also added three rebounds and a block.

“He moves his team. He plays so hard. He talks on defense,” Calipari said of Fredrick’s performance. “Did you see him push Jacob (Toppin) to a man and then he went and guarded the other man? It’s nice when you have older guys that really know what they’re doing out there. He’s special.”

Sunday’s game marked Fredrick’s first game action as a Wildcat after missing the entire 2021-22 season with a hamstring injury.

“It felt awesome. Not playing in a year and a half. Put a lot of hard work into this moment,” Fredrick said of his return. “So many thank you’s all the trainers that have helped me this past year. It was a long year. But, like I said, being able to go out there and compete again with this group. It was awesome. It’s such a blessing.”

Fredrick was joined in double-figures by Toppin, who scored 10 points on the night.

As a team, Kentucky shot 21-for-52 (40.4%) from the field, 7-for-22 (31.8%) from three and 7-for-14 (50.0%) from the charity stripe.

While held to just four points, freshman center Ugonna Onyenso blocked five shots, with all five blocks coming in the first half.

Missouri Western was led in scoring by junior Will Eames, who scored 12 points.

Kentucky’s defense held the Griffons to a 16-for-52 (30.8%) shooting clip from the field, a 2-for-15 mark for three-point range (13.3%) and forced 16 turnovers.

“After the Blue and White game, coach made it very clear that we were going to be defense, defense, defense this week,” Fredrick said. “He would come in every practice and said listen, offense is going to come, but we’re really going to emphasize defense. And I think that’s kind of what you saw defensively. I thought we were pretty good.”

While struggling on the offensive side, Missouri Western won the battle on the glass, logging 36 rebounds compared to Kentucky’s 35.

The game allowed Kentucky to welcome back a pair of 2012 national champions. Griffon’s head coach Will Martin was the national championship-winning team’s head manager, while now Griffons’ assistant coach Jon Hood played for the 2012 Cats. Perry Stevenson also returned to Lexington as an assistant for Missouri Western also is a former Wildcat as he played for UK from 2006-10.

“I’m beyond words when it comes to what this game meant for me and my staff,” Martin said postgame. “If I learned anything from Coach Cal, it’s that it’s always about the players. So anytime anyone in the media has asked me any type of question about me coming back after being a manager, or coach Hood or coach Stephenson coming back, I’ve always focused on our guys.

“The feeling of humility and gratitude, with Coach Cal the catalyst of that, everything that I am, as a man as a coach, is because of Coach Cal.”

Kentucky will host Kentucky State Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST in its final preseason game before welcoming Howard to Rupp Arena for the regular season opener Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m.