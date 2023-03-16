Thursday the Lady Maroons collected their second win of the season after beating Butler County, 13-5, in Morgantown.

The Lady Maroon grabbed the lead in the first inning after senior Brenna Sharman sent a shot over the fence in left field to give the locals an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Bears took a 3-1 lead when Madison Clark smacked a three-run home run. By the end of the first inning, Butler hwld a 4-1 advantage.

In the top of the second inning, Madisonville’s Addy Prow homered on a line drive to right field to cut BCHS’s advantage to 4-2.

The Lady Bears got one run back in the bottom of the frame to stretch their lead to 5-2.

But it was all Madisonville would allow the rest of the way, holding Butler scoreless from the third inning on.

Meanwhile, the Lady Maroons added another run in the third inning, four runs in the fourth, and six runs in the sixth. The onslaught was capped off by Sharman recording her second homer of the game.

The lopsided victory improved MNHHS’s record to 2-0.

The Lady Maroons racked up a total of 17 hits in the game, including three homers. two from Brenna Sherman, and one from Prow.

Mackenzie Stoltz got the win in the circle for Madisonville, pitching four innings with two hits and five strikeouts. Sydney Skeen started the game and lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and five runs.