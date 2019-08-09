The road that some college basketball players take through a 4-year career has become much more well-traveled.
Sure, some players stay at one school over all four years. But, increasingly, players will go from one school to another, from one level of college basketball to another, without doing more than completing a couple of semesters before moving on.
New NCAA transfer rules recently adopted were put in place to make it less restrictive for players who want to get out of a current college situation.
Coaches could jump around as much as they want. Why couldn't players have some of the same freedom to go where they might find more playing time, or a better fit all around?
The thing is, do transfer rules now make it too easy to leave?
Curiosity about all this got going as news came out of New York City mid-week about Eli Wright entering the NCAA Transfer Portal without ever playing a game for St. John's.
Wright, the No. 65 recruit in the high school class of 2016 according to ESPN, averaged three points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 2017-18 for a Mississippi State squad that reached the semifinals of the postseason NIT. He saw action in 34 of the team's 37 games and reached double figures once, recording a career-high 12 points in the season opener against Alabama State.
As a freshman in Starkville, he averaged 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. He made 30 appearances and made one start while shooting 52.9% from the floor and 40.7% from deep.
Wright was at a crowded guard-wing position at Mississippi State and thought he had a better chance to have an impact at St. John's. Chris Mullin was the head coach when Wright arrived, but Mullin stepped down after this season and was replaced by Mike Anderson.
Media reports out of St. John's indicated Wright and Anderson were not a good fit, so Wright thought it was best to move on.
It didn't take long after Wright entered the transfer portal for regional speculation to start about where he might land.
A Twitter feed called The WKU Connection said it would love to see Wright end up playing for the Hilltoppers.
Maybe so.
Justin Miller left the University of Louisiana for Detroit Mercy after a 3-year stretch down South. Miller, the Most Valuable Player for OHS during its 2015 state championship run, wanted to get more playing time and felt like Mercy was his best option.
Then, there's the path of Trace Young, who played this summer at the 46th annual Dust Bowl.
Young recently committed to the University of Tennessee around the same time he announced he was leaving the University of Wyoming for John A. Logan College in Cedarville, Illinois. Young will play for John Logan in the 2019-20 season.
A former player for Ohio County and Apollo, Young is a 6-foot-9 point forward with a ton of potential.
Perhaps after a season at John Logan, Young may find a good finish at Tennessee.
Maybe Wright will also find a place where he can be at home playing college basketball.
It's just now the road is more well-traveled for college players to get where they want to go.
