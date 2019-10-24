Hopkins County Central (0-9) will be playing their final game of the 2019 season as they will host Hopkinsville at Storm Stadium on Friday night. The game will also be senior night for Central as 17 seniors will suit up for the Storm one last time on the gridiron.
Hopkinsville has been a tough opponent for Central in recent years. Friday night's game will be the fifth straight season these two teams have squared against each other.
"Hopkinsville is a good football team, another top 10 team in the state," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "They have a good quarterback and wide receiver combo. We'll try to slow that down and get our quarterback and wide receiver combo going."
Hoptown enters this week with a 5-3 record coming off their bye week. Last time out, the Tigers lost 20-18 at Madisonville.
All season Central has been relying on the arm of Adrian Stringer, who's finishing up his first year as a starting play caller as a junior. His primary target has been senior Blasin Moore, who set the school record in receptions and receiving yards in his final year as a Storm football player.
See Central/Page B2
"Blasin is the biggest option I've got out there," Stringer said. "He's going to be a big loss next year on offense. We'll have some underclassmen that will have to step up and fill his shoes."
Stringer is second in Class 4A in passing with 2,260 yards and Moore leads the class in receiving with 1,001 yards entering this week. The duo is also in the top 10 in the state in their respective categories.
"Moore has grown a lot during his time here, both physically and in his ability," Wood said. "He had a big year his sophomore year and injuries got him last year. It would've been interesting to see what he would've done if he played a full season last year. His leadership, his route running ability and his hands have gotten better this year. He was dropping a lot of balls at the beginning of the season, but he's been dropping less as the year's gone on."
Wood has been coaching Moore since he was in seventh grade.
"Wood and I have been pretty tight since I was in middle school," Moore said. "It's going to be hard leaving him."
Moore is also looking forward to his final game, and what will happen next after he graduates in May.
"It's going to be tough on Friday," Moore said. "I've been coming here for four years, I'm just going to go out there and give it everything I've got. I'm wanting to play college football after I graduate."
Even though Central will be losing a large group of seniors, they have some hope in the future with success in the middle school level heading their way. They're also hoping that this year's underclassmen will step up after going through a rough season.
"We'll have more experience next year," Wood said. "This year we had a lot of underclassmen playing varsity for the first time, but next year we'll have experience both offensively and defensively. We'll still have Stringer at quarterback for one more year. We have a great group of kids at South Hopkins Middle winning some games in their playoffs, and we'll have some young players that will step up into those wide receiver and running back roles next season."
Kickoff for Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Storm will take their bye week next week, which is the final week of the regular season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.