Just over two weeks after Madisonville-North Hopkins head basketball coach Jon Newton announced his departure, the Maroons announced the hiring of Caleb Nelson to take over the reigns of the program on Monday.
In just three years with the program, Newton recorded a 61-24 record that included three consecutive 7th District titles and one regional runner-up finish.
Nelson, who Newton brought on as an assistant during his first year with the Maroons, will look to pick up where Newton left off.
“Caleb brings a lot of experience to the job,” said new Madisonville Athletic Director Brad Faulk. “He is all about the kids and will be a great addition to our culture and community.”
Nelson is a Hopkins County native and Madisonville-North Hopkins graduate. He played both basketball and football during his high school career.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to be a part of the program where I played and where I grew up,” said Nelson. “Maroon basketball has always been family to me and always will be. I look forward to see where we can go from here.”
After high school Nelson played football at Campbellsville University. He then returned home and joined the Hopkins County Central Storm basketball program, where he stayed for three years. He then moved to Christian County where he worked under state championship coach Kerry Stovall for three years.
During his time with the Colonels, Nelson served temporarily as acting head coach during a few games of the 2019-20 season when Stovall was unable to coach due to illness, and was interim head coach during the off season between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons when Stovall moved to the Athletics Director position.
