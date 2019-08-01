This weekend will be the final dates to sign-up for fall baseball and softball for the YAA.
Sign-ups will be at the concession stand on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
There's a fee of $55 per player. Cash or check will be accepted.
Teams will be picked on Tuesday, and players will be notified shortly after. League play will run from Sept. 3 through Oct. 3.
