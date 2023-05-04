Thursday night the Hopkins County Central Storm traveled to Ohio County but failed to contain the bats of the Eagles, falling 15-3.
Ohio County held the Storm scoreless in the first three innings while adding three runs in the first inning and four in the second to hold a 7-0 lead headed into the top of the fourth.
Tristen Schmaltz was hit by a pitch to start the top of the fourth inning to start an attempted rally by the Storm. One batter later Schmaltz made his way around the bags to land in scoring position on third. Brantley Harris drew a walk on the next play and with Eli Earl at the plate Schmaltz stole home on a wild pitch to put the first run on the board for the Storm 7-1. With bases loaded Keegan Allen was walked to bring the Storms second run of the inning home, scoring Harris to make it 7-2. With two out in the inning senior Jaden Brasher hit a single to left field to score Earl from third to make it 7-3 going into the bottom of the fourth.
The Storm gave up eight runs in the bottom half and the Eagles held Central scoreless in the fifth to take a 15-3 win via run rule.
Jaden Brasher took the loss for the Storm allowing three hits, for seven runs, and four walks over two innings. Cameron White and Braxton Browning came in for relief out of the bullpen for the Storm.
Gaige Brasher, Jaden Brasher, and Brantley Harris all recorded a hit in the game.
TB: G. Brasher 1, J. Brasher 1, B. Harris 1 HBP: T. Schmaltz E: B. Harris 2, M. Clarke, C. White
