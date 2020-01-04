As we have now closed out the last decade and moved into the third decade of the 21st century, I asked several of my readers to give me their thoughts of the biggest events for four of our local universities.
I asked this panel of experts to give me the three biggest events for the past decade for the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University and Murray State University.
So what were some major events that we will remember in this decade for these four schools?
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
For the University of Kentucky any major event has to be measured in what happened to the men's basketball team. The decade was great for Wildcat fans under Coach John Calipari.
The highlight of the decade as we look back on historical significance would be the 2012 national championship basketball team which gave the Wildcats their eighth national championship. The team was anchored by what many old time Wildcats fans would consider the greatest Wildcat player to ever play in the blue and white in future first round NBA draft pick Anthony Davis.
Another great achievement in this decade would be the 2019 Citrus Bowl win. The victory by the team over Penn State gave the Wildcats a ten win season, their first since 1977.
The 2018-19 team was quite historical as they defeated the Florida Gators in Florida to end the 31 game losing streak against Florida. Additionally, they finished ranked #12 in the nation under Coach Mark Stoops which is the highest ranking for a season ending team since the 1984 season.
Local Wildcat fan and longtime Wildcat football season ticket holder Dan Evans added the third item to the list noting, "We also saw one of the greatest Wildcat football players ever in the University of Kentucky history with Benny Snell becoming the all-time leading Wildcat football rusher."
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS
When we look back on this decade, Louisville Cardinal fans will look to the start of the 2014 athletic season as a great historical event. The Cardinals under Athletic Director Tom Jurich saw the move to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014.
As the gap between the schools in the power five conferences versus the schools not in the power five conferences grew wider, Louisville was able to make the move to the big money and television rights of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The second big event for the Louisville Cardinals would be what Cards fans referred to as the "Cardinal slam." This slam, like a grand slam, involves four events and in this century Louisville is the only NCAA team to win a BCS Bowl game, and appear in the men's basketball Final Four, College World Series and the women's basketball Final Four, all in the same school year.
In the 2013 season the Louisville football team defeated Florida in the Sugar Bowl, the womens basketball team were national runners up, the baseball team reached the College World Series and the men's basketball team defeated Michigan in the national championship game.
As far as the most influential Louisville sports player of the decade, it will be a hard debate but most Cardinal fans would say that Lamar Jackson winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and then going on to an MVP career in the NFL would be the shining individual achievement of the decade.
WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
The Hilltoppers' most historical event of the decade would be moving to Conference USA after 30 years in the Sunbelt Conference in 2014. Local Western Kentucky University season ticket holder Bill Jones noted, "Since they have made the move they have won more Conference championships (25) than any other school in Conference USA."
The second event was provided by WKU Alumni and sports enthusiast Barry Quinn who noted, "The hiring of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm and his great run of 2014-16."
Brohm led the Hilltoppers to their first FBS Bowl win with a 49-48 win over Central Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl in 2014. In his three seasons as head coach, Brohm has a 30-10 record and was 17-2 at home.
The third and final event of the decade for WKU involves their women's volleyball team in 2019. The volleyball team was a number 15 national seed in the NCAA Tournament and finished this season with a 32-2 record.
The highlight of the volleyball season was also getting to host part of the NCAA Tournament because of their success and having a program record crowd of 5,023 fans to watch the first ever NCAA Tournament held in Bowling Green.
MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY
The big events for the Murray State usually revolved around men's basketball and this past decade was no exception. The big story of the decade was the 2018-19 team with Ja Morant.
Morant went on to be the highest NBA draft pick ever in Murray State history and led the 12th seeded Racers to an upset of Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, with one of the largest victory margins ever of a five versus 12-seed matchup.
The 2011-12 season would also be hard to top as the team started the season 23-0 and had a top ten national ranking at one time. The team finished the season as a six seed and opened the Tournament in the KFC Yum Center by defeating Colorado State.
The third biggest event of the decade may not be quite so widespread to non-Racer fans but is a big issue to Racer loyalists. Longtime season ticket holder David Moss said it best, "Getting to move the OVC Tournament out of Nashville to the Ford Center was very big."
If you have never been to the Ford Center when Murray State is there, it is a Murray State homecoming except it is not in October in Murray, it is in March in Evansville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.