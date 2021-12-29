After knocking off the Lakeshore Titans in the opening round of the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic in Pensacola on Monday, Madisonville-North Hopkins seemed to have things well in hand when they met Vicksburg High School on Tuesday. But a late rally by the Gators would prove to be a tough obstacle for the Maroons.
The Maroons jumped out in front early on a full team effort, taking an 18-14 lead in the first quarter. Kale Gaither, Ashton Gaines, Zach Tow and Danye Frazier each got on the board in the period.
In the second eight minutes, the Maroons extended their lead by one, leading the Gators 30-25 heading into the locker room.
Vicksburg, however, would hold a come from behind rally in the second half to outscore Madisonville 30-20 to claim a 55-50 victory.
Kale Gaither led the Maroons with 19 points, failing to break 20 points for only the second time this season. Zach Tow scored 16 in the contest and Ashton Gaines posted 10. Danye Fraizer scored five.
The Maroons will be in action again later today when they face David Crockett High School of Jonesborough, TN at 4 p.m. That game is scheduled to be live streamed on the NFHS Network.
