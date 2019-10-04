Big M showed up and showed out Thursday night at crosstown rival Hopkins County Central.
After suffering their first defeat of the season last week, the Maroons responded by handling their crosstown rivals, 48-14.
Jeriah Hightower rushed for 252 yards with four scores on just nine carries, while the defense allowed just 131 total yards to move North to 6-1 on the season.
"It's good win for us. It takes the sour taste out our mouth," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "Our guys came to play, we took care of business and you can't say more than that."
It was a complete performance by the Maroons, who forced the running clock in the first half and were able to rotate in their entire squad throughout the night.
"We did great job of bouncing back tonight," said Hightower. "We knew we had to be better than last week, and now we just have to continue improving every week."
The win not only gives North confidence for the closing part of the season, it meant a win against a lot of friends on the other sideline.
"We knew it was going to be this type of game coming in," said Maroons senior Marquise Parker "It's nice playing against our old friends, they may be our rivals but we have a lot of friends over there. It's always fun to play against them."
Hightower echoed the feeling after his stellar performance.
"It was a great day," said Hightower. "To get a good win over our rivals. Just an overall great experience to have."
The Maroons got a fourth down stop in the opening drive and never looked back form there, controlling the rest of the match.
They got the ball on the Storm's 47 and quickly started putting points on the board. Parker took the ball 22-yards on an end-around play to start the drive, and Hayden Reynolds finished it off by hitting Boyd Metheny on a slant route for the score.
Fueled by the rivalry game, North took an 8-0 lead with Hightower pounding the ball in for the two-point covertion, a trend they would continue the rest of the game.
The defense joined the scoring party less than a minute later, forcing a safety, and after ensuing punt, Hightower took it 65-yards to make it 18-0 with over seven minutes still left in the opening quarter.
Central found some momentum the next drive, capitalizing off North's sloppy play. The Maroons gave away yards with four penalties, and Adrian Stringer made them pay, hitting Johntise Miller for a 20-yard score.
"They did a nice job of drawing us offsides because we were so geared up, so we are learning from that," said Burgett. "We are taking the lessons as they come.
Continuing the trend set forth by North, the Storm tried to get two after the touchdown but the Maroons shutdown the play to keep it a 18-6 game.
Hightower responded by scoring the next drive on a 49-yards and a 26-6 lead.
"Jeriah is Jeriah. Everybody knows that," said Burgett. "He is just a workhorse. He one of those guys that came carry the load and he is the type of guy that wants it."
North closed out the opening quarter with Parker getting the first interception of the game and finding another score to go up 34-6.
The second quarter wasn't much different.
A minute in, Hightower got his third score of the night, getting a 63-yard touchdown that made the game at 42-6, which forced a running clock the rest of the match.
But there was more than enough time for north to continue the scoring. Hightower got a 32-yard scoring run to put the game 48-6 at the half.
In the second half, the
See Maroons/Page B6
Maroons played most of their junior varsity players, who defended the lead as time quickly flew off the clock.
Central found a score to start the fourth put it proved to be too little to late. The consolation price for the home Storm fans came on the last drive of the game, with Blasin Moore getting enough yards to become the leading receiver for Central.
He passed Kelsey Bowman, who held the record before at 1,499, getting his career total to 1,532 yards.
The loss drops Central to 0-7 on the season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.