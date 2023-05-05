Hopkins County Central High School softball icon Jordan McNary is getting her call to the Storm’s Hall of Fame.

When McNary graduated from Hopkins Central in 2013 she held many Lady Storm softball records.

She still holds the school record for hits in a season with 73, had the highest season batting average of .550 in 2012, and holds the school record of a 22 game hitting streak.

Her offensive records for a single season are almost too many to mention. On the career side she is the all-time Lady Storm leader in career on base percentage at .487 and the all-time leader in career stolen bases with 134.

She is the Lady Storm’s all-time leader in batting average for a season with .550 and has the second highest batting average for a season with .537.

She finished her Lady Storm career with 14 career homeruns and 103 runs batted in.

She has achieved one of the most difficult feats for any baseball or softball player in hitting from the cycle. The cycle is a single, double, triple and homerun.

I have always said that you can have a great game and hit for a single, double and a homerun but achieving a triple is almost impossible.

It is even more difficult to hit a triple in softball because of the size of the field. McNary hit for the cycle not only once but twice in 2013.

As good as McNary was on the offensive side, she was considered by many to be even better from a defensive standpoint.

McNary did not make an error her last two seasons of softball. She also had the most put outs by an outfielder in a game with seven. She was First Team All-State in softball in 2012 and 2013 and was the Region Two Player of the Year when she graduated in 2013.

She will be the third player from Hopkins Central to be inducted into the Kentucky Softball Coaches Hall of Fame this year joining other Lady Storm legends Leigh Ann Moore and Megan Shadrick, who played for Coach Jesse Huff.

After graduation McNary’s career has been a Cinderella story as she has played Division I college softball for a power five Conference team and is coaching at the Division I level. A double feat that very few athletes ever achieve.

She was a 2017 graduate of the University of Louisville with a degree in Sports Administration. She was a four year standout and a three year starter for the Lady Cardinals. She was two time Second Team Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and finished her career with a .318 batting average and 37 stolen bases for the Lady Cardinals.

McNary also helped guide Louisville to three NCAA Regional Tournament appearances and helped the Lady Cards win the 2014 ACC Tournament championship.

McNary finished her career with 182 Division I softball games played. She started 146 of those. At one time she was ranked the toughest strikeout in softball in the nation.

As good as she was on the field at Louisville, she was maybe even better academically. In the classroom she was a four year recipient of the prestigious Woodford Porter scholarship.

She earned a 2015 Arthur Ashe sports scholarship. She was also a three time academic All-Conference selection.

After the completion of her playing career McNary has exceled in coaching. Like many who get into the coaching profession she started by coaching her former travel softball team, the Louisville Lady Sluggers, from 2017-21. This led her to sending multiple student athletes to play at the Division I level.

She entered her college coaching career in the covid year of 2020 at Asbury University. The team was off to one of its best starts in its history when the season was cut short due to the pandemic.

She then became Assistant Coach at Morehead State University where she began her career in Division I coaching.

She has now moved on to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. As a member of the Ball State Cardinal coaching staff she is working on her expertise of outfielders, base running, teaching slap hitting, and serving as a recruiting workhorse.

McNary recently noted, “I am grateful to be part of the program. It is a beautiful family culture here.”

McNary will be honored with other members of this year’s Hopkins Central Storm Hall of Fame on Friday evening, September 15, 2023, when Storm football hosts Union County.