Tuesday Jan. 24, the Hopkins County Central Cheerleaders will be hosting a Cheerleading Camp from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school.
Costs is $30 dollars for ages 4 and up.
Participants will also cheer along side the Storm cheerleaders during the first half of the Central basketball game on Jan 26.
You can register now by scanning the QR Code or the day of the event at the door.
