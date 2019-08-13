Local Sports
Tuesday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Fort Campbell- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Greenwood- 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Lyon County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Monday, August 12
BASKETBALL
2019-20 NBA Regular Season Schedule Release show- NBA TV 2 p.m.
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots- GOLF 5 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
World Series: South Williamsport, Pa. vs. Portland, Ore., quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.- ESPN2 12 p.m.
World Series: Salisbury, N.C. vs. Polk City, Iowa, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.- ESPN2 3 p.m.
World Series: River Ridge, La. vs. Mexico City, Mexico, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.- ESPNNEWS 6 p.m.
World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Milano, Italy, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.- ESPNNEWS 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Baltimore at NY Yankees- MLB 12 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland- ESPN 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at LA Angels- MLB 9 p.m.
RUGBY
Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Fiji (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Tennis Western & Southern Open, Early rounds.- TENNIS 10 a.m.
