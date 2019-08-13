Local Sports

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Fort Campbell- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Greenwood- 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Lyon County- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 12

BASKETBALL

2019-20 NBA Regular Season Schedule Release show- NBA TV 2 p.m.

GOLF

World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots- GOLF 5 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

World Series: South Williamsport, Pa. vs. Portland, Ore., quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.- ESPN2 12 p.m.

World Series: Salisbury, N.C. vs. Polk City, Iowa, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.- ESPN2 3 p.m.

World Series: River Ridge, La. vs. Mexico City, Mexico, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.- ESPNNEWS 6 p.m.

World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Milano, Italy, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.- ESPNNEWS 9 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Baltimore at NY Yankees- MLB 12 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland- ESPN 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at LA Angels- MLB 9 p.m.

RUGBY

Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Fiji (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Tennis Western & Southern Open, Early rounds.- TENNIS 10 a.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.