The Madisonville Miners played a two-game home-and-home series against Fulton over the weekend, with the Railroaders winning game one 6-3 at Fulton on Friday and the Miners taking the series split at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Saturday with an 8-1 win.
The Miners enter the new week with a 11-21 record, 10.5 games back behind first place Hoptown in the West Division of the Ohio Valley League.
Fulton got off to a fast start at Lohaus Field as they scored two runs in the first and a run in every inning up until the top of the fifth. Najay King took advantage of the shallow dimensions in right field wall by blasting a three run home run in the top of the fifth to cut the Fulton lead to 5-3.
Prior to the long ball, Jacob Council walked and advanced to third on an Alex Rodriguez single. Rodriguez then stole second during King's at bat.
Fulton added one more insurance run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-3 Railroaders while both teams' pitching staffs traded shutout innings for the remainder of the game.
Offensively in game one for the Miners, Rodriguez had the most productive night with the bat going 3-for-4 with a walk.
On the hill, Zack Toth got the starting nod from Miners' manager Joe Martinez. Toth went three innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and striking out five.
Toth was handed his third loss of the season, giving him an even record of 3-3. Colton Olasin came in relief, going four innings and giving up one run on five hits and striking out two.
Ben Teel pitched in the bottom of the eighth and struck out two batters.
Both teams traveled to Madisonville for Saturday's game and the Miners offense led the team to their fifth home win this year.
Madisonville got on the board early as Shayne Lyons walked with the bases loaded in the first inning and the very next batter, Sam Boese, singled to right to give the Miners a 2-0 lead. Madisonville added to their lead in the second inning with an RBI single off the bat of Teel making it 3-0.
After Boese got hit by a pitch in the third, Ricky Sisto hit a two-run home run to center to give the Miners a 5-0 lead. Lyons also hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to make it 7-0 Miners.
Fulton broke the shutout bid in the eighth with an RBI ground out, but Teel added an insurance run with a sac fly in the bottom of the eighth.
Diaz, Teel and Lyons each recorded two RBI's in the game, providing more than enough run support for the pitching staff.
Ryan Pierce got the start on Saturday throwing six innings of shutout baseball only allowing two hits and struck out three.
Griffin Lape came in relief for an inning giving up one hit and recorded a strikeout and Jackson Jarvis pitched two innings giving up one run on one hit and struck out one.
Pierce earned his second win of the season, giving him a 2-1 record and the six shutout innings brought his ERA down to 3.67.
