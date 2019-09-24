Both Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High School girls golf teams celebrated their senior nights against each other at Madisonville Country Club Monday afternoon.
North's Rachel Carver and Central's Morgan Seibert teed off together one last time in a three-team meet, which also included Webster County.
"So I've been on the team for four years, and this is my last match. I'm exited but also sad," said Carver. "It's been a hard journey, but it's been one of the most rewarding experiences, and I've learn a lot from it all."
For Seibert, senior night wasn't a big deal, it was an escape.
"Senior night is a not big dea,l but being a senior in general is a big deal. It's very stressful deciding colleges and everything but golf just helps take the stress away," she said.
As for the team event, North picked up a comfortable win with a team score of 168. Webster placed second with a score of 223 and Central ended up in third shooting a 248.
"They have actually made this a lot of fun," said Carver of her teammates. "They just make everything less stressful, just more relaxed."
Kaitlyn Zieba was co-medalist in the event carding a 9-hole score of 40 for North with Kara Tucker matching the score. Kat Weir shot a 45 and Carver needed just 43 swings in her last outing to make up the score for North.
"It's our final show, Our last chance to try our best," said Carver.
And they did just that.
For Central, Seibert led the way shooting a team-low 50 for her last round.
"Golf is always just fun, so today is fun," she said.
See Senior/Page B2
Grace Ridlle had a 56, while Katie Guy added a 67 and Calli Allen ended up with a 75 to complete the Central team score.
"I've gotten close bonds with all the girls on the team, and I'm definitely going to miss them once I graduate," said Seibert. "But they are so talented. They will only keep getting better as they get older. They are gong to do great, and I can't wait to see what they accomplish."
