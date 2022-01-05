The last time the Dawson Springs Panthers were on the court, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons handed them a 89-41 loss on their home turf. The next night an EF-4 tornado ripped through Dawson and put the basketball season on hold for three weeks and four days. While the Panthers were sidelined, the Maroons have gone 6-2, facing some tough competition on the road last week in Pensacola, Florida.

Maroon head coach Jon Newton said early in the season that he had a bench full of players capable of scoring every game, and his Maroons proved that on Tuesday night. While it was a relatively low scoring game for the state’s 29th ranked scorer Kale Gaither, who failed to break 20 for just the third time this season with 16. the senior guard spent a great deal of the night unselfishly feeding the ball to his teammates. Fifteen players added to Madisonville’s score in the game.

The night was deemed “Dawson Strong Purple and Gold Night” but on the court it was all Maroon. The Panthers won the opening tip-off, but the Maroons stole the ball and jumped to a quick lead with Zach Tow scoring seven unanswered points. Madisonville would go out to outpace Dawson Springs 23-11 in the opening eight minutes of play.

Madisonville remained in control during the second period of play, outscoring Dawson Springs 20-10 to take a 43-21 lead at the half.

The Maroons’ bench came to life in the third quarter, dominating the Panthers 26-6 in a lopsided period to extend their lead to 69-27.

In the final period, both teams went with their deep bench, giving some of their younger players game time. The young Maroons topped the young Panthers 17-11 to claim the victory for their squad at 86-38. Eighth grader DeAaron Watkins had the best night of his young career, all in the final period, posting 10 points.

The Maroons improve to 11-3 with the win, placing them firmly atop the Region 2 standings ahead of second place Union County (8-3).

Despite failing to break 20, Gaither led the way for the Maroons with 16, followed by Watkins with 10. Danye Fraizer scored eight, with Tow and Maverick Peyton each putting up seven. Nyeem Peyton and Landon Cline had five points each. Javion Martin, Jackson Hill, Quintin Rodgers and Chris Price all put up four. Lajuan McAdoo, Destin Chiers and Tre Carney all had two points each.

Madisonville will host Caldwell County on Friday night with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.