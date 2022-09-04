Friday night the Maroons traveled to Crittenden County and came back with there second win of the season, taking out the rockets 48-21 to move to 2-1.
Maroon quarterback Anias Mitchell had nine completions for a total of 217 yards resulting in three touchdown passes, Mitchell also rushed for 55 yards scoring one touchdown.
Markezz Hightower had 19 carries for the Maroons for a total of 151 yards and one touchdown, he also had one reception for 44 yards resulting in one touchdown. Lane Bowles had three carries for 13 yards, Tremaine Lovan had two catches for 100 yards resulting in a touchdown. Javion Martin finished the night with four catches for 34 yards and one touchdown.
As a team the Maroons finished the night with 40 carries for 248 yards and two touchdowns. And went 9-14 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Madisonville will host Christian County (1-2) this Friday. The Maroons have faced the Colonels 16 times since 1998 and are 6-10 in the series.
