The Lady Maroons traveled to Owensboro on Saturday to take part in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic held at the Owensboro Sportscenter, emerging with a narrow win over the undefeated OHS Lady Red Devils.
Only six Madisonville players got on the court, with each of them contributing to the Lady Maroons’ victory. Amari Lovan led the way with nine, including five from the charity stripe. Kailey Barber and Camryn LaGrange each scored eight in the game, with Emilee Hallum (7), Riley Sword (5) and Destiny Whitsell (4) each adding to the total.
Whitsell is the undefeated Lady Maroon’s leading scorer so far this season. The sophomore has scored 37 points in three games or a PPG average of 12.3. LaGrange, Hallum and Lovan are each averaging 10.3 PPG, with Sword just outside double digits with an average of 9.7 PPG.
The Lady Maroons will travel to Hopkinsville tonight to face Christian County. The Lady Tigers are off to a slow start at 1-2. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m.
