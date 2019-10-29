The South Hopkins Middle School football team accomplished their goal Saturday, but the team has isn't ready to rest on their success.
Hosting the Region 1 finals under constant rain, the Wildcats punched their ticket to the Division 3 State tournament at Bryan Station High School by beating Owensboro Catholic 32-14 in front of the home fans.
"I'm excited," said South's head coach Chris Manning. "I'm just excited for the boys. It's not about my coaching, it's about these boys."
Last year the Wildcats stumble at this stage and they wanted to make sure it didn't happen again. Logan Rogers rushed for three touchdowns, while Calil McNary punched home one score and the defense held Catholic to just two scores to clinch the title.
"The guys just stepped up and did their jobs," said Manning. "We practiced it all week long, and the guys just stepped in and did what we needed to do."
The Wildcats opened the scoring two minutes into the match, with Rodgers escaping for a 60-yard touchdown rush and the team never looked back from there.
The offense found constant success on the ground using the combination of McNary and Rodgers in the backfield and led the game wire-to-wire to pick up the win.
"They just come to eat," said Manning about his running backs. "They just run behind the line. This was the best defensive line we faced all year long. Owensboro Catholic is a good program and these two just followed behind the line."
Rodgers would add two scores in the second half one coming from nine-yards out and the second was a 76-yard breakaway where he outran the entire Aces' defense.
Rodgers gave credit to his offensive line.
"Give all the credit to my offensive lineman," he said after the win. "They give me the second level, and I'm gone."
McNary wasn't far behind. His score came on a 48-yard run that put the Wildcats up by two scores midway through the second half.
The Aces were finding some success tackling and getting their arms on both McNary and Rodgers, but the duo would keep getting back up and fighting for every yard.
"We just kept driving our feet," said McNary. "We just did not give up."
Rodgers echoed the feeling.
"We just kept our heads up," he said. "Coach told us not every run will be a touchdown, and we had to keep fighting."
On the other side of the ball, the defense got the Wildcats out of some tricky situations. The most important stop came in the second half after a Wildcats' fumble gave Catholic the ball with great field position down 16-8.
The defense responded by allowing just one yard on four plays to get the ball back on turnover of downs. The Aces got the ball at the 33 and were only able to move it to the 32.
"Our defense came with intensity," said Manning. "That's what they showed. They played with passion, and that's what we asked them to do all week."
A few plays later, McNary exploded for his touchdown run that clinched the game to put South on their way to Lexington.
"They are lovable kids, and they have fought hard all year," said Manning about his team.
"We are family," added McNary.
Next up for the Wildcats is a matchup with Meece, who beat Middlesboro 6-0 in their regional final.
If South wins, they will face the winner of Belfry and Lexington Christian Academy in the state title game on Sunday.
