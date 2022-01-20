When the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons suit up for their next game, head coach Jeff Duvall will be adding a new weapon to his arsenal.

While its rare for a coach to be able to debut a new player mid-season, MNNHS received word on Wednesday that freshman guard Jaycee Noffsinger had been officially cleared to play by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association (KHSAA),

Noffsinger has been with the Lady Maroons all season, but has been ineligible to play pending resolution of a complaint filed with the KHSAA. School officials say that her family moved into the district from Mulhenburg County prior to the season, but her previous school challenged her eligibility.

The details of that complaint have not been made public, but the news of the state’s decision comes as a relief to Madisonville.

“She is ready to play,” said Duvall. “She has been practicing and playing JV this year, staying patient and ready. She will have an immediate impact for us on both ends of the floor along with her high basketball IQ.”

A year ago Noffsinger was a standout freshman for Muhlenburg County, where she averaged 8.5 PPG, led the team in field goal percentage (37.4%) and was second on the team in rebounds (5.2 RPG). The year before, as an eighth grader for the Lady Mustangs, she average 4.2 PPG and 4.2 RPG.

“Jaycee will make us one experienced player deeper,” said Duvall. “She brings a different level of intensity to the game that we see everyday in practice. She fits right in with the girls and in what we are trying to accomplish.”

Her arrival couldn’t have come at a better time, with freshman Riley Sword going down three games ago with a broken arm. At the time of her injury, Sword was averaging 8.2 PPG and 3.4 RPG.

While the teams hopes that she will return by the district tournament, there is still a lot of basketball to be played before getting to the post season.

“We should get Riley back before post season,” said Duvall. “If everything goes right she should be back for the last couple of weeks of the regular season, and ready for post season. She is a big part of what we do and how we want to play. With her back and adding Jaycee, we are looking forward to see what the rest of the season holds for the Lady Maroons.”

Noffsinger is just happy to have the chance to play varsity basketball again.

“Words can’t describe how it feels to be back,” she said. “After four long months of not knowing what’s gonna happen next, this is a major relief to finally know that I will be back, playing Lady Maroon basketball and working towards one thing as a team...that’s going to state.”

The Lady Maroons were scheduled to play Hopkins County Central tonight at Don Parson’s Gym in Madisonville, but the district canceled all after school events due to rising COVID-19 numbers and a shortage of employees. Their next game will be Monday at home against Caldwell County.