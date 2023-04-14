For the second time this week, Madisonville-North Hopkins defeated Hopkins County Central, knocking off the Storm 14-2 in Mortons Gap. The Storm committed seven errors in the contest, which proved to be costly.

The Maroons got on the board in the top of the first thanks to a Storm error. Madisonville’s Evan Lear sent a shot to shortstop Jaden Brasher, but the ball was mishandled, and instead of getting out of the inning scoreless, Lear reached first and Gabriel Ellis crossed the plate. Two batters later Erric Farmer would send Lear home to make it 2-0. The third a final run for the Maroons in the inning came off the bat of Maroon Ryder Sandidge who reached on a Storm error by second baseman Eli Earl to score Terrence Leonard and make it 3-0.

After largely uneventful second and third innings, Madisonville stretched their lead to 5-0 in the fourth when Maroon AJ Hogart hit a single a line drive to leftfield to score Tanner Bess and C. Gibson.

The Storm put two runs up in the bottom of the fourth, one off the bats of Tristan Schmaltz to score Ian Kinkade from third, and a steal of home by Schmaltz to put Central’s second run on the board to make it 5-2.

The Maroons added two more runs in the top of the fifth when Madisonville’s Gibson laid down a bunt to score Tomas Olvera from third and a few plays later Maroon Tanner Bess stole home to make it 7-2. Madisonville went on to put the game out of reach in the top of the sixth inning by adding seven runs off of several Storm errors and held Central scoreless in the bottom of the sixth to win 14-2 via run rule.

With the win the Maroons move to 3-12 on the season and the Storm drop to 1-9.

Erric Farmer got the win for the Maroons going six innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out 10 and only walking one batter.

Brantley Harris took the loss for the Storm, allowing six hits and seven runs over four and a third innings, with five strikeouts. Max Clarke and Jaden Brasher came in for relief.

Maroons TB: A. Hogart 3, C. Gibson 2, T. Olvera 1, E. Farmer 1, T. Bess 1, B. Vaughn 1 HBP: T. Bess, C. Gibson, C. Gibson SB: T. Bess 4, G. Ellis E: X. Martin, C. Gibson

Storm 2B: T. Schmaltz TB: T. Schmaltz 2 SB: B. Harris, T. Schmaltz E: E. Earl 2, G. Brasher 2, M. Clarke, T. Weldon, J.Brasher