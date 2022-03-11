Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
2022 KY NASP® State Archery Tournament
Madisonville-North tennis vs Lyon County
March 12
2022 KY NASP® State Archery Tournament
March 14
Madisonville-North softball at Lyon County — 6 p.m.
March 15
Hopkins County Central baseball vs UHA — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball at Livingston Central — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North tennis @ Union County
March 17
Hopkins County Central softball at Owensboro — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball at Apollo — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs baseball at Crittenden County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Todd Central — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North tennis at Owensboro Catholic
March 18
Hopkins County Central baseball at Crittenden County — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Murray — 6 p.m.
March 19
Madisonville-North softball vs Livingston Central — 11 a.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Fort Campbell — Noon
March 21
Dawson Springs softball vs Christian Fellowship — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs baseball vs Heritage Christian — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball at Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Crittenden County — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North tennis at Muhlenberg County
