The Madisonville North Hopkins football team is playing its biggest game of the year Friday night when they host highly-touted Mayfield (8-1).
With a win, the Maroons can clinch the regular season district championship and earn a top seed heading into postseason play.
Standing in the way are the Cardinals, a team North head coach Jay Burgett won a state championship with while in high school. The coach of that team, Joe Morris, is still at the helm for Mayfield.
A historically-rich football program, Burgett's teams had a 35-11 record at Mayfield, including a perfect 15-0 mark his senior season in 2002 when they won the title.
"Jay was a great player, one of the greatest linebackers I've coached," said Morris. "He was a hard worker, one of those guys that was always focused and never took a play off."
Morris, now in his 20th season, has added to a football program that was already widely respected across the state. Burgett was there for Morris' inaugural season and is now trying to build a program that rivals the Cardinals.
"Joe Morris took over in 1999, which was my freshman year, so I played four years for him," said Burgett. "This is his 20th year coaching. The school has 12 state championships total.
"It's just a tradition-rich school with football. They are fourth in the nation in all-time wins," he added. "They do the things the right way, and we've been setting up a similar culture here."
It's been a while since Burgett has been coached by Morris, but some of the lessons he picked as
a player, he's still putting them to use today.
"One of the things I got from coach Joe is he used to talk about you have to help your team," said Burgett. "You have to look at your personnel, and look at the things you have to do to able to put them in the best place to succeed. Make sure you put the team above yourself in all aspects."
Morris said he sees that in the Maroons (8-1).
"He does a great job of coaching to his player. He has a strong offensive line and a great running back, and he puts them to use," said Morris. "Adjusting to your personnel is key."
While some coaches have their set schemes and try to force their players to directly fit into their system, both Morris and Burgett believe in creating a system according to the players you have.
"The biggest thing is getting guys in their best position and coaching them," said Burgett. "There has been a lot of talent come through this program in the last 20 years, and the success we had as a coaching staff in the last 10 years is probably one of the best, if not the best, stretches since the '70s, and that's a big accomplishment."
As far as having an insider edge come Friday, Burgett doesn't see his knowledge of the Cardinal system bringing much of an advantage inside the lines.
"Offensively and defensively, they do nothing similar to what we did at that time," said Burgett. "The game of football has evolved in the last 20 years."
Morris also sees it that way.
"Things in football have definitely changed over the years. It used to be everything at the line, but things have really spread out in recent years," he added. "But ultimately, it's adjusting to the personnel you have."
Morris' work throughout the years has produced coaches across western Kentucky. Currently, five teams across the state are being coached by guys that played at Mayfield. And while he still supports them, he still wants to beat them.
"Having so many guys becoming coaches just means I'm getting old," said Morris. "I want nothing but the best for them. I want (North) to go all the way and win the rest of their games, but I want to beat them on Friday."
Burgett would expect nothing less from his mentor.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
