HENDERSON -- Groundbreaking for an expanding gaming facility at Ellis Park should be less than three months away as many renovations by the track's new owners are underway.
Jeff Inman, the general manager of Ellis Entertainment, updated Tuesday's joint meeting of the Henderson and Evansville Rotary Clubs on the renovations at the track which were purchased by Laguna Development Corporation of New Mexico in June.
Inman also speculated on the future of expanded gaming in Kentucky, including casino gambling and sports betting, which Ellis Entertainment would gladly embrace.
In the immediate future, the track's owners have their attention set on improving live racing at the track and increasing the Historical Horse Racing machines that they already offer.
Since purchasing the track, the new owners have poured $5 million in renovations into the facility.
"A lot of it isn't very apparent. It's spit, polish and infrastructure," Inman said.
The improvements include rebuilding the water treatment plant, construction in the barn area on the backside and installation of high-speed data lines.
Ellis Entertainment is preparing to begin the second phase of its three-part renovation project which includes the installation of lights to allow for twilight racing and increasing the size of the turf track.
The lights will be installed in time for the 2020 racing season, Inman said. The new turf will be installed around the same time, but will not be ready for racing until the 2021 meet.
As part of the second phase of renovations, Ellis will build a 60,000-square foot gaming and entertainment facility that will include 30,000 square feet for gaming as well as two new restaurants.
Financing for phase two is being completed, Inman said, but has delayed Ellis' timeline by a few months.
"I was hoping that we would have a groundbreaking this month. I suspect that by January or February at the latest, we will have a groundbreaking," he said.
Ellis Entertainment has taken small steps as it introduces itself to the Tri-State market but will be increasing its marketing efforts as it moves toward an anticipated opening of its new facility in early- to mid-2021.
"We've just taken small steps into the market. We realize that we are not quite ready yet for prime time," Inman said. "In the beginning of next year, we will add a buffet upstairs in the Gardenia Room and add another 100 gaming units. We will turn the dial up (with our marketing efforts). As we move forward to the beginning of 2021, we will go to a full bore media blitz. When we are ready to invite our customers to come visit us, then we are going to do it with a bullhorn."
In the long-range third phase of the track's renovations, the owners plan to construct a 150- to 200-room hotel that will include convention center space on the location of the current clubhouse. "We will rebuild clubhouse and build the hotel around it," Inman said.
The expansions would allow Ellis Park to compete more directly with the Tropicana in downtown Evansville if Kentucky were to approve casino gambling.
"Right now, we serve two different markets and we are marketing around (Tropicana)" Inman said, noting that the gaming the organizations offer appeals to different customers.
The track's new owners are prepared if gaming laws were to change in Kentucky.
"I don't have a crystal ball," Inman said. "Should at some point the state of Kentucky legalize casino gaming, we would be more than happy to go head-to-head with Tropicana. We plan to put a facility together that would have the exact same amenities and would eventually go head-to-head with that property."
Ellis would also be interested in expanding into sports betting, which became legal in Indiana in September.
"If sports betting were approved in the state of Kentucky, we would be very interested in taking part," said Inman, noting that the track has much of the infrastructure in place already. "If it were approved, we would proceed with putting sports betting in this facility. I think it would work very well with racing."
The new ownership is looking to offer other events that will make Ellis Park an attraction for other events besides horse racing and gambling. "We have all of this acreage. When we aren't racing, we could do events, sponsor concerts, craft shows, chili cookoffs, a beerfest, battle of the bands," he said. " We want to give people a reason to come here year-round."
Horse racing will remain a primary focus for the property. "We are not going to let the racing go. We are committed to driving it with twilight racing and new and exciting racing products and better purses. We are committed to driving more money into the racing product as well," Inman said. "We made a commitment to the state of Kentucky that we would support racing."
