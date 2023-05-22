Madisonville-North Hopkins defeated the Trigg County Wildcats 9-2 in the opening round of the Region 2 baseball tournament on Saturday to claim their first regional tournament win since knocking off Union County 16-6 in 2010. They advanced to the second round where they played Christian County last night after press time.
The Maroons took the lead in the second inning with two outs already on the board. Ryan Sandidge and Lane Faulk each walked, then Erik Farmer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tanner Bess then took a walk to force in the first run of the game. A single by Gipson drove in two more runs, while Bess scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0.
Trigg scored one run in the top of the third and one in the top of the fifth to cut Madisonville’s lead to 4-2, but the Maroons answered with three in the bottom half of the fifth and two in the sixths to secure the win.
Erik Farmer took the win for the Maroons, giving up just three hits through seven innings, while striking out five and allowing just one earned run.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.