Thursday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons managed to get their game in with Webster County and grabbed a 11-1 win over the Lady Trojans.
The game remained scoreless until the second inning with Webster County grabbing a 1-0 lead in the top of the second with a shot over the centerfield fence from Lady Trojans Maddie Gray.
The lead didn’t last long with the Lady Maroons putting up three runs in the bottom half sparked by Madisonville’s Kennedy Justice on a ground ball to centerfield that scored Chloe Young to put the Lady Maroons on the board 1-1. Madisonville added two more runs in the inning off the bat of Sydney Skeen to score Addy Prow and Kennedy Justice to make it 3-1.
The Lady Maroons managed to hold the Lady Trojans scoreless the rest of the game.
Madisonville adding three more runs in the third off the bats of Jaycee Noffsinger and Keegan Seargent to give the Lady Maroons a 6-1 advantage.
Madisonville added one more to their total in the bottom of the fourth off the bat of Chloe Young to push their lead to 7-1. In the bottom of the fifth Addy Prow homerd to left field to put the Lady Maroons up 8-1. The Lady Maroons finished the game in the sixth inning after they put up three more runs to take the win via run rule 11-1.
Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons allowing three hits, one run, walking four, and seven strikeouts over six innings.
2B: M. Stoltz 2, S. Skeen, J. Noffsinger HR: A. Prow TB: A. Prow 6, M. Stoltz 5, J. Noffsinger 3, S. Skeen 2, K. Seargent 2, K. Justice 1, Z. Davis 1, C. Young 1 HBP: K. Justice SB: K. Seargent, C. Young, J. Noffsinger
