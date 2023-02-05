On Friday night Madisonville North Hopkins face Caldwell County for the second time in a week and once again sent the Tigers packing with a loss.
The Maroons came out hot in the first quarter with Maroon Javion Martin leading the way for Madisonville with 11 points. The Maroons defense held the the Tigers to only seven points in the first and Madisonville had a 20 points lead going into the second quarter.
The Tigers added 10 more points in the second while the Maroons kept up their pace by adding 19 to their total to go into halftime with a 47-17 lead.
In the third quarter Caldwell struggled to score against the Maroons defense and where held to only eight points in the third while Madisonville added 21 to outscore the Tigers 21-8 and going into the final quarter the Maroons had a sizable 67-25 lead.
Caldwell manage to add eight more in the fourth quarter but Madisonville proved to be to much and the Maroons took a 77-33 win.
Javion Marin led the Maroons with 20 points, DeAaron Watkins finished with nine, Marcus Eaves and Tre Carney both finished with seven points, Destin Cheirs and Aaron Richardson both finished with six, LaJuan McAdoo and Montae Ratcliff finished with four points each, Nyeem Peyton, Brayden Butler, and Landon Smith had three points in the game. Maverick Peyton and Danye Frazier had two points each, and Vonte Wilkes finished with one point.
With the win the Maroons have all but sewn up the regular season district title. Madisonville is currently 5-0 in the district with a game against Hopkins Central as their only remaining 7th District match-up. At 1-5, the Dawson Springs Panthers are locked into 3rd or 4th with their district schedule complete, and at 1-4 with just one game remaining, Caldwell County is also locked into one of the bottom two spots.
Only Hopkins Central has a shot at the top. At 3-1 in the district, the Storm would have to beat Caldwell in a game that was held last night after press time, and then go on to defeat Madisonville, who they host on Thursday night.
