The Maroons cruised to the 7th District Boys' Soccer Title Tuesday night in Princeton by defeating in-county rival Hopkins County Central, 9-0.
Madisonville exploded for seven goals in the first half to put this contest away early against the Storm.
Luke McElroy scored first in the opening five minutes for North and kept on creating chance after chance, pressuring Central the rest of the night.
Chase Garrett kept Central in the game, coming up with a couple saves in the opening minutes, but the senior keeper could only keep the flood gates closed for so long.
Jeshua DeLeon scored a counter attack at the 20-minute mark to make it a 2-0 match, and from there, the goals kept coming in.
Zak Brown added the third score, two minutes later with a header, while Kael Knight made it 4-0 by the 13th minute mark.
McElroy scored the fifth to all but clinch the championship in a 10-minute, four-goal frenzy.
Before the break, North added two more scores to go up 7-0, McElroy found his hat trick and DeLeon his brace to make for a comfortable second half.
In the final 40 minutes, the game slowed down as both teams shuffled in their entire squads, and the Maroons successfully
defending their seven goal advantage to take the win.
Just to make sure, McElroy forced in his fourth guiding home a cross with a header, and Rainwater got in the scoring party with three minutes on the clock to set up the final scoreline.
