Madisonville-North Hopkins is headed to the 2023 3A State Track and Field competition next Thursday in Lexington after a successful 3A Region 1 meet on Tuesday.

The Lady Maroons finished ninth in the overall standings, but will still advance two members of their squad to state, seniors Joy Alexander and Madisyn Johnson. Alexander finished second in the 1,600 Meter Run, while Johnson was second in the 3,200 Meter Run.

The boys ran their way to a second place finish in the regional meet, finishing behind McCracken County.

Senior Drew Burden punched his ticket to Lexington by claiming runner-up spots in both the 1,600 Meter and 3,200 Meter events. Sophomore Trashaun Smith was second in the high jump. The Maroons will also send their 2x50 mixed relay team to the competition with Skylar Minton, Geoffrey Bailey and Jacob Winstead making the run.

The 3A State Championship Meet will be held Saturday, June 3 at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex.

Overall results:

Boys100M

Tremaine Lovan 3rd

Manny Burrus 7th

200M

Tremaine Lovan 3rd

400M

Christian Hughes 5th

Nate Hodges 16th

800M

Maddox Knight 4th

Dakota Evans 7th

1,600M

Drew Burden 2nd

Maddox Knight 3rd

3,200M

Drew Burden 2nd

Lucas Offutt 6th

110 Hurdle

Quintin Rodgers 3rd

Dayvon Marion 8th

300 Hurdle

Dayvon Marion 13th

High Jump

Trashuan Smith 2nd

Anias Mitchell 7th

Long Jump

Tremaine Lovan 2nd

Treonte Carney 8th

Triple Jump

Treonte Carney 6th

Anias Mitchell 10th

Discus

Garrett Poole 9th

Jacob Winstead 18th

Shot Put

Skylar Minton 7th

Kadence Price 16th

Girls100M

Myla Hughes 7th

Bryanne Johnson 13th

200M

Myla Hughes 13th

Pashence Browder 18th

400M

Nyssa Stone 18th

Israel Gordon 19th

800M

Maria Diaz 13th

Maddi Paris 14th

1,600M

Joy Alexander 2nd

Katie Gillette 5th

3,200M

Madisyn Johnson 2nd

199 Hurdle

Maria Diaz 9th

300 Hurdle

McKinley Wilson

High Jump

Kristina Western 10th

Long Jump

Shacarri Norman 14th

Discus

Kaitlyn Orange 10th

Myla Hughes 13th

Shot Put

Nyssa Stone 14th

Keeley Peyton 17th