Madisonville-North Hopkins is headed to the 2023 3A State Track and Field competition next Thursday in Lexington after a successful 3A Region 1 meet on Tuesday.
The Lady Maroons finished ninth in the overall standings, but will still advance two members of their squad to state, seniors Joy Alexander and Madisyn Johnson. Alexander finished second in the 1,600 Meter Run, while Johnson was second in the 3,200 Meter Run.
The boys ran their way to a second place finish in the regional meet, finishing behind McCracken County.
Senior Drew Burden punched his ticket to Lexington by claiming runner-up spots in both the 1,600 Meter and 3,200 Meter events. Sophomore Trashaun Smith was second in the high jump. The Maroons will also send their 2x50 mixed relay team to the competition with Skylar Minton, Geoffrey Bailey and Jacob Winstead making the run.
The 3A State Championship Meet will be held Saturday, June 3 at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex.
Overall results:
Boys100M
Tremaine Lovan 3rd
Manny Burrus 7th
200M
Tremaine Lovan 3rd
400M
Christian Hughes 5th
Nate Hodges 16th
800M
Maddox Knight 4th
Dakota Evans 7th
1,600M
Drew Burden 2nd
Maddox Knight 3rd
3,200M
Drew Burden 2nd
Lucas Offutt 6th
110 Hurdle
Quintin Rodgers 3rd
Dayvon Marion 8th
300 Hurdle
Dayvon Marion 13th
High Jump
Trashuan Smith 2nd
Anias Mitchell 7th
Long Jump
Tremaine Lovan 2nd
Treonte Carney 8th
Triple Jump
Treonte Carney 6th
Anias Mitchell 10th
Discus
Garrett Poole 9th
Jacob Winstead 18th
Shot Put
Skylar Minton 7th
Kadence Price 16th
Girls100M
Myla Hughes 7th
Bryanne Johnson 13th
200M
Myla Hughes 13th
Pashence Browder 18th
400M
Nyssa Stone 18th
Israel Gordon 19th
800M
Maria Diaz 13th
Maddi Paris 14th
1,600M
Joy Alexander 2nd
Katie Gillette 5th
3,200M
Madisyn Johnson 2nd
199 Hurdle
Maria Diaz 9th
300 Hurdle
McKinley Wilson
High Jump
Kristina Western 10th
Long Jump
Shacarri Norman 14th
Discus
Kaitlyn Orange 10th
Myla Hughes 13th
Shot Put
Nyssa Stone 14th
Keeley Peyton 17th
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.