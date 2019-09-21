The No. 3 Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons delivered in front of the home folks on Friday night.
Jeriah Hightower rushed for 200 yards with three scores on just 11 carries, Deljuan Johnson and Marquise Parker both ended the game with over 50 receiving yards and a touchdown, and the Maroons' defense allowed just 83 total yards to pick up the 41-7 win over Ballard Memorial on homecoming night.
"The execution was there," said North head Coach Jay Burgett. "It's a great victory for us, first 5-0 start since 1993 and we are just continuing on with our winning ways."
North was cheered on throughout by the packed house providing a great atmosphere that was felt by the players on the field.
"It feels great to have the team execute on homecoming, great atmosphere and great win," said Hightower. "Days like today are always fun, get your numbers up, get a good win for homecoming with all the school watching you. It's just a great experience."
Ballard Memorial came in winless into Friday's game, but the Maroons weren't letting their guard down on the big occasion.
"Everybody did their part tonight," said Parker. "We knew it was going to be one of these games, but we didn't want to take it lightly because we have bigger goals than just a win tonight."
It took no time for the Maroons to get the first score on the board. On the second play of the game, Hayden Reynolds hit Johnson for a 52-yard touchdown pass to set the tone for the rest of the game. Johnson leaped over a defender to make the catch and then exploded from the pack to put North on the board.
"It just boosts everyone up, lets people know we can do more than just run the ball," said starting quarterback Hayden Reynolds. "It's easy when you have a six foot four target to throw it to, or one of the fastest players in the region. They get off the line and get open easily."
In the next possession, Hightower joined in on the fun, rushing for 53-yards on three straight carries, which culminated in a 28-yard touchdown burst to put the Maroons up 14-0.
North continued putting on the pressure throughout the first half. The defense didn't allow a first down in the opening quarter and another Hightower score made the game 21-0 with 3:30 still left in the first.
In the second quarter, Jonathan Hogart came in at quarterback and the offense continued flowing without a problem. Hogart led a 60-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard pass to Marquise Parker in the corner of the end zone. The ensuing extra point was blocked by the Bombers and the Maroons led 27-0.
Hightower rushed for 79 yards on two plays in the next possession with runs of 31 yards and another for 48 yards for his third touchdown on the night.
"We got up to that 34 point mark, and we were trying to get that running clock so we could get our starters out by halftime," said Burgett. "And we did that"
North forced the running clock in the final 24 seconds on the first half. Reynolds came back into the game to finish the quarter and hit a streaking Parker down the right side who took the ball and made three defenders miss before bringing the ball in to make it a 41-0 game at the halftime break.
"I've got to give credit to Nick Grant for picking up the big block at the end, knocking a dude on his back so I could score," said Parker about his touchdown catch.
The second half, the game flew by without much action. The Maroons were able to rotate in a lot of their bench players to gain experience and defend the 41-point lead to take the victory.
"It's great to have those guys who are always cheering you on to get in and cheer them on for once," said Hightower.
Ballard Memorial found their lone touchdown to make the scoreline a little more respectful with four minutes on the clock in the fourth when quarterback Parker Rathman broke out a 62-yard run to end the shutout.
"Credit to Ballard, they came in tonight with 18 kids," said Burgett. "I put in some of the guys that don't get to see the field because everyone deserved to play tonight, but you know what, that's good for Ballard Memorial, they got to score a touchdown tonight, they have something to build off on."
There won't be much time for the Maroons to celebrate as they are already switching their focus to next week's match up with No. 6 Logan County.
"Now, the second season starts," said Burgett. "We've got Logan County next week; first big game of this year."
The players already know the importance of next week.
"We are a force to be reckon with. Next week is big for us," said Hightower. "We are coming in focused and ready to play."
"From this point on, nothing is a given," said Burgett. "We are going to be hyped up, and they are going to be hyped, it's going to be a battle."
