After getting off to a 2-0 start, the Miners picked up their first loss of the young season on Tuesday night, falling 2-1 to the Dubois County Bombers on the road.
The Bombers scored one run in the second and another in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead over Madisonville.
The Miners finally got on the board in the top of the sixth. Outfielder Dong Joon Shin and utility man River Taylor walked to leadoff the inning, but Madisonville quickly collected two outs. Ben Comes then smacked on two third, sending Shin home to make it 2-1. Terry tried to stretch it from second to get the tying run but was thrown out at the plate.
Ethan Roberts took the loss for the Miners allowing four hits and two runs, with two strikeouts over three innings. Wyatt Cunningham had the only hit for the Miners in the game.
2B: W. Cunningham TB: W. Cunningham 2 HBP: A. DiVito SB: M. Morales E: W. Cunningham, K. Hinton
