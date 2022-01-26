While the Dawson Springs Panthers continue to struggle this season, the Lady Panthers have come back from the extended tornado break and turned their season around. As the boys sit at 1-16 on the year, the girls have clawed their way back from a 1-7 start, having won five of their last eight games to improve to 6-10.

After a 46-32 win against University Heights on Jan. 11, the Lady Panthers went on to claim wins over Ballard Memorial, Community Christian and Fort Campbell last week to improve to 5-8.

Last Thursday Dawson Springs traveled down U.S. 62 to Princeton to face Caldwell County, where the Lady Tigers handed them a 69-53 loss. Two nights later they headed to Fort Campbell, where they claimed an impressive 51-37 victory, only to lose to Livingston Central on Monday, 59-36.

Abby Ward leads the Lady Panther offense this season, averaging 11.8 PPG, followed by Gracie Harper who is averaging 9.9. The pair also lead the team in three pointers, hitting 25 and 21 respectively this season, and they are tied for first in free throws, each sinking 28 from the charity stripe.

Looking ahead, the Lady Panthers have 11 games left in the regular season, including rematches against UHA and Ballard Memorial. Tonight they travel to Hopkins County Central, where they have a 6 p.m. tip-off.

The Dawson Springs boys have now lost 13 games in a row since grabbing their only win of the season against Community Christian on Dec. 4.

Dilyn Skeen and Rett Nieters continue to dominate the states for the Panthers this season. Skeen is leading the team in scoring with a total of 202 and an average of 12.6 PPG. Nieters has 168 total with an average of 11.2.

Neiters has also grabbed 130 board this season and averages 8.7 RPG. Several times this season he has broke onto the KHSAA stats leader board, but currently sits just 0.2 RPG outside.

The Panthers have 13 games left in the season and will hit the court again tonight in the second game of a boy/girl double header with Central. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.