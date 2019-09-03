Dawson Springs hosts triathlon

People were at Tradewater Canoe and Kayak bright and early on Saturday for the Tradewater Fitness Challenge. The challenge is a unique triathlon that starts with a four-kilometer run, a two-mile boat trail on the Tradewater river and a 17-mile bike ride through Dawson Springs.
The running course started and ended at the Tradewater Canoe and Kayak building, the runners then got into their boats and rowed on the Tradewater River to Riverside Park, near the former home ballpark of the Tradewater Pirates.
After the participants got out of the water, they got on bikes and cycled through town and back to the original starting point. The triathlon was a test of endurance for participants of all ages.
"This is the eighth year for the event," said Hank Mills, event organizer and owner of Tradewater Canoe and Kayak. "We're raising money for Special Olympics and Bright Life Farms in Princeton. Every year we also do a project, and this year's project is to build a camping shelter at the halfway point of the Pennyrile Nature Trail."
Mills said the event usually raises between $2,500 to $3,000 every year.
Participants were allowed to do the event either individually or with teams. Leslie Craft set a new female course record this year with a time of one hour and 48 minutes. Mills said there were over 30 participants this year.
"It was fun," Craft said after finishing the race. "Hank does a good job of running this event. It was definitely a workout."
This was Craft's sixth year taking part in the challenge.
David Kirk finished first for the males with a time of one hour and 51 minutes, and the fastest team was the Hot Flashes from Paducah, clocking in a time of one hour and 46 minutes.
