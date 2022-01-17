Monday night’s match-up against the Lady Colonels may have been one of the most physical games the Lady Maroons have played this year, with Henderson County bringing a tough full court press that seemed to hound Madisonville at every turn all night long.

Henderson County rolled into Don Parson Gym on Monday riding the momentum of a 70-38 trouncing of Christian County on Saturday and jumped out to a quick lead. The Lady Maroons, coming off a 71-65 loss to Owensboro Catholic on Friday got off to a slow start, letting the Lady Colonels pull away to as much as a nine point lead in the first 7:30 minutes of play. Trailing 16-7 with just 36 seconds left in the opening period, Cameron LaGrange picked up a basket and the bonus to cut Henderson’s lead by three, heading into the second period down 16-10.

After closing to within four to open the second quarter, the wheels came off the Lady Maroon rally, and the Lady Colonels went on to outscore Madisonville 20-7 in the period to take a 36-17 lead into the locker room at the half. LaGrange carried the Maroons offense in the first half, scoring 10 of her team’s 17 points on her own.

The second half quickly devolved into a street fight, with the two teams amassing a combined nine fouls in eight minutes. Henderson County came out on top, extending their lead to 35 by outscoring Madisonville 27-11 to take a 63-28 lead into the last quarter of play.

The running clock at a hefty deficit proved to be too much for the Lady Maroons to overcome in just eight minutes. Henderson County rounded out the night by outscoring Madisonville 16-7 in the final period of play to claim a 76-35 victory on the Lady Maroons’ home turf.

The two teams were almost identical from the free throw line. They amassed 12 fouls each for a total of 24 on the night, with both teams adding eight points to their total in free throws.

LaGrange led the Lady Maroons with 20 points on the night. Emilee Hallum had six from a pair of threes, while Destiny Whitsell scored four, Bryanne Johnson had three and Kailey Barber had two.

Last night was the third game since the Lady Maroons lost Riley Sword, who was averaging 8.2 PPG and 3.4 RPG this season. The freshman went down with a broken arm on Jan. 10 against Trigg County. School officials hope that she will be able to return in time for the post season.

Madisonville will next be in action of Friday night when they host cross county rivals Hopkins County Central.