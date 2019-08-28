Local Sports
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Hopkinsville- 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central at Union County- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 28
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland- GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
St. Louis at Milwaukee- MLB 1 p.m.
NY Yankees at Seattle (joined in progress)- MLB 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox- MLB 7 p.m.
LA Dodgers at San Diego (joined in progress)- MLB 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: APOEL at Ajax, Second Leg of the Playoff Round- TNT 2 p.m.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana- FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 6 p.m.
