Caldwell County, fresh off their upset of Crittenden County, came out determine to show that the 7th District race is more then just Madisonville North and Hopkins County Central.

Hopkins County Central got out of the gate quickly and jumped out to a 10-2 lead behind 4 points from Mercy Sutton and baskets by Emile Jones and Kire Peyton and 2 FT by Calijia Mason. The Lady Storm ended the first quarter ahead 14-11 after 3 FT made by Briana Fritz as she was fouled on a 3-point attempt right at the buzzer.

Caldwell County came out to start the second quarter and hit back-to-back 3 pointers to take their only lead of the night at 17-16. Fritz answer the Caldwell County 3’s with a 3 pointer of her own to give the Lady Storm a lead they never relinquished the rest of the night. The Lady Storm ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to lead 26-21 at the end of the first half.

The third quarter started with the teams trading basket but with the score 36-31 the Lady Storm went on a 4-minute run which they outscored Caldwell County 11-0 to extend the lead to 47-31 to take command of the game. Mercy Sutton got the run started with a basket off an assist from Peyton and Jones followed that with a 3 pointer the next possession. Mercy Sutton then scored 6 consecutive points for the Lady Storm off an offensive put back and baskets off assist from Peyton and Clark.

Caldwell County cut the lead to 49-34 before the Lady Storm went on another 11-0 run to open up the lead to 60-34 which was their biggest of the night. During that run, Clark started it with 2 FT, followed by a Mercy Sutton basket off an assist from Clark. Clark the knocked down a 3 pointer that was followed by baskets by Jones and Mason.

Emile Jones and Mercy Sutton lead the way for the Lady Storm. Jones had 19 points on 7-12 from the field, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Sutton had another double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 3 block shots. Briana Fritz had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Brooklyn Clark had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Calijia Mason had 6 points and 7 rebounds.

The Lady Storm shot 26-57 from the field for 46%. They also forced 16 Caldwell County Turnovers and blocked 7 Lady Tiger shots.

The Lady Storm improved to 14-4 and 4-0 in district play. The Lady Tigers dropped to 8-12 and 1-3 in district play. The Lady Storm will be back in action Tuesday at UHA for a 6 PM varsity only game.

Hopkins Co, Central 14-12-23-16- 65

Caldwell County 11-10-11-13-45

Hopkins County Central: Jones 19, Sutton 17, Fritz 12, Clark 9, Mason 4, Peyton 4, Whitaker-Greer 4