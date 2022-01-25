As cold as the Lady Storm were on Monday night, getting back home was a quick cure, as they came out of the blocks with a 13-0 run in the first 1:07 of the game. Brooklyn Clark got the scoring started with a basket followed by back-to-back to back 3 pointers by Emile Jones, Briana Fritz and Brooklyn Clark. Kire Peyton added a basket to extend the lead to 13-0.

Hopkins County Central extended the lead to 20-1 with 3 minutes to go in the quarter before Livingston Central got their first basket.

The Lady Storm were 20-33 for 61% from the field in the first half including 8-14 from beyond the arc. The Lady Storm forced the Lady Cardinals into 13 first half turnovers to lead 53-19 at the end of the first half. The Lady Storm increased the Lead to 60-24 with 5:25 left on a basket by Jones to start the running clock.

Emile Jones led the way for the Lady Storm with 21 points on 8-11 from the floor, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Clark had 17 points on 7-9 from the field, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Fritz added 10 points with 6 assists and 4 steals. Tyah White added 10 points and 3 assists. Mercy Sutton added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Kire Peyton added 4 points and 4 rebounds.

Cassidy Knight and Aalycia Stringer scored their first career baskets with 3 pointers made by each. Mattie Reynolds added 2 points and 3 rebounds and Cameron Gant rounded out the scoring for the Lady Storm with 1 point.

The Lady Storm shot 30-54 for 52% for the game including 13-23 from beyond the arc.

They also had 11 steals, 4 block shots and outrebounded the Lady Cardinals 35-25.

The Lady Storm improved to 12-4 and Livingston Central falls to 6-11. The Lady Storm will be back in action Thursday with a district game at home vs Dawson Springs. The girls game will start at 6 p.m.

Livingston Central 12-07-09-01- 30

Hopkins County Central 29-24-17-10- 80

Hopkins County Central: Jones 21, Clark 17, White 10, Fritz 10, Sutton 8, Peyton 4, Stringer 3, Stringer 3, Reynolds 2, Gant 1

3 Point Goals: Jones 4, Clark 3, Fritz 2, White 2, Knight 1, Stringer 1.