Thursday Night the place to be was Mortons Gap, where the Lady Maroons put the brakes on Central’s five game winning streak.
It doesn’t get much bigger in Hopkins County than when North Hopkins faces off against Hopkins Central, and this match didn’t disappoint.
The game was very physical as most rivalries are. Central coming into the game where riding a five game winning streak but on Thursday they seemed like they where running on empty.
North controlled the game most of the night, getting goals in the first half from Lillie Carman and Kennedy Justice to take a 2-0 lead going into the break.
Both teams came back in the second half right where they left off, playing a physical match. The Storm seemed like they where going to score several times to get back in the game but came up short on each attempt. Late in the game Central got carded which resulted in a penalty kick form Lille Carman to seal the victory 3-0 for North.
North Goalie Kaytee Parish had one save for the game. Central Goalie Brooklyn Clark had 17 saves for the game
• in JV action Central beat North 1-0
