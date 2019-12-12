Local Sports

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at University Heights- 6 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.

Webster County at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 7:30 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, December 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Iowa at Iowa State- ESPN2 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Awards: From Atlanta- ESPN 6 p.m.

GOLF

Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Melbourne, Australia- GOLF 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

Dematha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.)- ESPNU 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Philadelphia at Boston- TNT 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver- TNT 9:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NY Jets at Baltimore- FOX 7:20 p.m.

NY Jets at Baltimore- NFLN 7:20 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas- CBSSN 9 p.m.

