Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at University Heights- 6 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.
Webster County at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, December 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Iowa at Iowa State- ESPN2 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
College Football Awards: From Atlanta- ESPN 6 p.m.
GOLF
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Melbourne, Australia- GOLF 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
Dematha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.)- ESPNU 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at Boston- TNT 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver- TNT 9:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NY Jets at Baltimore- FOX 7:20 p.m.
NY Jets at Baltimore- NFLN 7:20 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas- CBSSN 9 p.m.
