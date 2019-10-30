On Television
Wednesday, October 30
COLLEGE GOLF
The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Championship, DeKalb County, Ga.- GOLF 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Indiana at Purdue- BTN 5 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin- BTN 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia- SEC 7 p.m.
Florida at Missouri- ESPNU 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, first round, Shanghai- GOLF 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary)- FOX 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Milwaukee at Boston- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
LA Clippers at Utah- ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Minnesota at St. Louis- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil- FS2 2:50 p.m.
Serie A: Torino at Lazio- ESPNEWS 2:55 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Espírito Santo, Brazil- FS2 5:50 p.m.
MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, Eastern Conference Final- FS1 7 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 p.m.
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3 a.m. (Thursday)
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
