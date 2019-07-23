It was an eventful weekend for the Madisonville Miners as they defeated Muhlenberg County, 8-6, at home on Friday, but lost on the road to Paducah, 12-11.
Two Miners players were also voted onto this year's OVL All-League team and the Ohio Valley League announced the 2019 playoff bracket.
The Miners got the weekend off to a good start with the win over the Stallions. Muhlenberg County scored first in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs off of Miners' starting pitcher Ryan Pierce.
Madisonville responded in the bottom of the fifth by loading the bases. Back-to-back RBI singles by Ricky Sisto and Michael Sookdeo tied the game up at 2-2, and Mason Libla drew a bases loaded walk to give the Miners a 3-2 lead.
The Stallions re-took the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs to make it 5-3. In the bottom of the sixth, Ben Teel hit an RBI double to cut the lead to one run, and Sookdeo gave the Miners the lead for good at 6-5 with a two-RBI single to center. Sookdeo had three RBIs in the game.
Jackson Jarvis added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run, and Teel drove in his second RBI of the game with a single to give Madisonville a 8-5 lead. The Stallions only managed to get one run back in the top of the eighth as the Miners held on for the win.
Pierce was handed a no-decision as reliever Tredell Blow earned the win with 1.1 innings of work, giving up one run and no hits, while recording four walks and a strike out. Colton Olasin pitched the eighth and ninth innings for his second save of the season.
The Miners were supposed to play on Saturday against Fulton, but the game was canceled due to wet field conditions at Elmer Kelley Stadium and will not be made up. The infield flooded from the ballpark's sprinkler system.
Madisonville closed the weekend with a 12-11 road loss to the Paducah Chiefs. The Miners got on the board first with Najay King drawing a bases-loaded walk in the top of the third. Cam Diaz drove in two runs on a single to make it 3-0, followed by RBI singles from Charlie Czykowny and Jacob Council to give Madisonville a 5-0 lead in the same inning.
Paducah scored two in the bottom half of the third and one more in the fourth to cut the Madisonville lead to 5-3. Poor pitching hurt the Chiefs in the top of the fifth inning as Blow scored on a wild pitch and Colby Hutchinson scored on a passed ball to give Madisonville a 7-3 lead.
Paducah scored three in their half of the inning to make it 7-6. The Miners scored three runs in the seventh on a fielder's choice by Jacob Counsil, an error by the Chiefs catcher allowing Czkowny to score and Sookdeo drove and RBI single to make it 10-6 Miners. Paducah tied the game up 10-10 in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs in the inning. The Chiefs added two insurance runs in the eighth to make it 12-10 Paducah. The Miners tried to rally in the ninth with the bases loaded, but only manufactured one run.
The Ohio Valley League announced the all-league team Sunday. Two Miners -- Council and Shayne Lyons -- were named to the squad. There were three nominated players at each position from around the OVL, and fans got to vote on the OVL Twitter account for the players. Lyons was voted in as a first baseman and Council won the vote for right field. Other Miners who were nominated but were not named to the team were Teel and starting pitcher Zack Toth.
Lyons enters the final week of play sporting a .338 batting average with 23 hits and five RBI's. Council is hitting at a .302 clip, with 42 hits and 20 RBI's and three home runs. Lyons received 52% of the votes and Council earned 43%.
The Ohio Valley League also released the playoff bracket late Sunday night. The Miners are scheduled to take on the Hoptown Hoppers this weekend in the first round of the playoffs. Game one will be in Hopkinsville on Friday night at 7 p.m. The series will come to Madisonville on Saturday, with first pitch at 7 p.m. from Elmer Kelley Stadium. Game three, if necessary, will be played back at Hopkinsville on Sunday at 6 p.m.
