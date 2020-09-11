Burgett will call on young QB, stable of backs
Madisonville’s historic run to the semi-finals of the Class 4A State Tournament in 2019 wasn’t a fluke. The team’s talent was easy to see on both sides of the ball.
Leading the way was all-state performer Jeriah Hightower, who amassed 3,001 yards for the 11-3 Maroons. Quarterback Hayden Reynolds threw for more than 2,200 yards in the air, including 28 touchdowns.
On the receiving end of most of those passes were either Dujuan Johnson (14 TDs) or Marquise Parker (11 TDs).
Record-setters up and down the offensive lineup for head coach Jay Burgett made last season one of the most successful in school history.
Krey Cunningham led a talented defensive group that was equally as impressive.
The list of standouts from a year ago could go on and on.
But that was last year, and every player mentioned above has graduated.
North begins its much-anticipated — and sometimes in doubt — season tonight when the Maroons host Christian County. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
A year ago Burgett knew he could count on Hightower, who is now playing at Eastern Kentucky University, to do much of the heavy lifting for the Maroons’ running game. But this season the coach will call on a stable of running backs.
“This year, we have Lajuan MacAdoo, Chris Price, Zach Carl, and Traevon Civils. We have three juniors and one sophomore that are filling in one guy’s shoes. That’s a testament to Jeriah, but it is also a testament to the depth of our program,” said Burgett.
The 5A Cols are coming off an 0-11 campaign from a season ago, but played the Maroons to a 25-15 game in 2019 in Hopkinsville.
With a young quarterback in sophomore Wyatt Coleman, the Maroons will turn to veteran Dru Fleener at center. The only returning player from the offensive line at the end of last season, Burgett expects a good deal from Fleener this season.
“On the offensive line we lost four of five guys from the Johnson Central game but we return Dru at center. If you know anything about football, a center can make or break your offense. They have to snap the ball, they have to pop up, they have to do the things you need them to do.”
Last season Flenner was the third-best defender in tackles with 86 on the season while also recording three sacks, but Burgett and his staff are mainly reserving him for the offensive side of the ball as Burgett anticipates the Maroons to have great depth in the trenches this season.
If you plan to go to tonight’s game, be aware that seating capacity and ticket availability tied to COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Capacity will be limited to 1,000 people at the football stadium.
With this number including all who help make the event happen, the visiting fans, media, etc., tickets will be limited on the number of general admission sales that will be available.
When the venue is at capacity, entry will be closed for the remainder of the game, according to school officials.
