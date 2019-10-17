Early deadline impacts soccer coverage

Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger

Hopkins County Central goalkeeper Chase Garrett kicks it down the pitch in the opening round of the 2nd Region Tournament against Hopkinsville at Henderson County. Due to an early print deadline Wednesday night, coverage for both the Madisonville Lady Maroons' regional semi-final match with University Heights and Hopkins Central's regional opener against Hopkinsville was not available for today's publication. The Messenger will recap both games in Friday's edition, and normal coverage for continued regional soccer play will resume moving forward.