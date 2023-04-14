As the weather warms up, the Lady Maroons tennis program is getting hot, knocking off the competition match after match.
On Monday, Madisonville faced Henderson County, downing the Lady Colonels 7-2.
In singles play, one seed Kiley Demoss offed her opponent 6-0, 6-0. Macey Browning, Albany Ray and Caroline Lovvorn all three claimed victory in their singles matches as well. In doubles action the duos of Demoss and Newcom, Lovvorn and Ray, and Danyel Reynolds and Paige Brummer swept the competition to claim victory.
On Tuesday night Madisonville met Union County and swept the courts 6-0 against the Bravettes, with Demoss, Browning, Raymer and Newcom winning in singles play while Lovorrn and Ray and Reynolds and Brummer won in doubles.
The week before Spring Break the Lady Maroons knocked off Caldwell County 5-4 and Lyon County 6-3.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.