Submitted photos
Above: The morning group in the three-day long basketball camp at Hopkins County Central consisted of girls from grades 1-5, according to coach Nancy Oldham. Eighty-seven young ladies took part in the camp this past week.
Below: Middle school students in grades 6-8 participated in the afternoon session of Hopkins County Central's Lady Storm Basketball Camp this past week. The three-day camp had a total of 87 participants.
