Four Maroons went into double figures as Madisonville North Hopkins defeated 7th District foe Caldwell County, 90-61, Friday night in Princeton. Kenny White scored a third of North's total, ending his night with 30 points.
"It was a great team effort tonight," head coach Matt Beshear said. "I thought we responded well after last night. We weren't focused in that game against Dawson. But we were moving the ball well tonight. We had a good energy."
North opened the ballgame with a 7-0 run to give them an early advantage.
Both offenses were clicking in the first quarter as North held onto the lead 27-20 through the first eight minutes of play.
Not as much offense was generated in the early going of the second as North went on a 11-5 run to extend their lead to 38-25 with two minutes until the half.
Caldwell responded by putting up five points on the board in under a minute to cut the North lead to 38-30, prompting Beshear to call a timeout.
North ended up going into the locker room with a 43-30 lead.
White led the first half charge with a 14-point effort.
North started the second half with a 17-10 run, capped off by a couple of 3-pointers by KeShawn Stone in the first three minutes, which pushedthe lead to 60-40.
"We were looking for the guy who was hot while we were on offense," Beshear said. "Stone really got it going and so that's where the ball was going."
The Maroons were able to pull away as the score was 74-49 North going into the fourth quarter.
Besides White, three other Maroons hit double digits with Ksuan Casey scoring 19, Stone 16 and Marquise Parker ended his night with 10 points.
The Maroons will take on Louisville Male at 8 p.m. today at the Toyota of Hopkinsville Classic at Christian County. Male will be North's third opponent in as many days.
"As a coaching staff we've got to look ahead," Beshear said. "I don't really like my players to look ahead, I'd rather have them take it one game at a time. But we've done our best as coaches looking at film to prepare for Louisville Male. Our elite players will have to bring their 'A' game against Male and our supporting cast will have to do their thing."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.