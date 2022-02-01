For one quarter of play it looked like the Lyon County was going to give Madisonville a run for the money, then the Lady Maroons turned up the pressure and shut the Lady Lyons down to take a dominating 64-34 victory on the road.
In the first quarter, Lyon County stuck right with Madisonville, ending the opening eight minutes down 19-18, but from there on things just fell apart for the Lady Lyons.
The Lady Maroons outscored the Lady Lyons 15-5 in the second period to head to the locker room up 34-23.
Madisonville continued to out perform Lyon County in the second half, topping them 12-1 in the third and 18-10 in the fourth to claim a 64-34 victory.
Camryn LaGrange led the Lady Maroons with 20. She was joined in double digits by Destiny Whitsell (16) and Emilee Hallum (14). Jaycee Noffsinger added six, while Amari Lovan put up four, and both Kailey Barber and Chloe Young had two each.
