Boys Basketball
Trigg County 52, Hopkins County Central 51: Despite an 18-point performance by Sam Almon, Central couldn't quite get their first win of the season as they lost by one in overtime in the opening round of the 2A Sectional. Central led for most of the game, but Trigg came back tying the game up 46-46 in the final seconds. Central lost the ball on the inbound but the Wildcats couldn't regain possession in time to get a shot off before the clock hit zero in regulation. In the closing seconds of overtime, Central closed the gap to one point but Trigg had a chance to put the game away with a couple of free throws. Both shots missed and Blasin Moore chucked it to the other end as the buzzer sounded but it was off the mark giving Trigg County the win. Moore was the only other Storm player to end his night in double figures with 13 points.
Dawson Springs 66, Fort Campbell 53: Dylan Dawson led the offense on Monday with 20 points for the Panthers. Landon Pace had 19 points and Braxton Cotton ended his night with 14. After the win, Dawson is two games below .500 with a 5-7 record as they'll host the defending 2nd Region Champion Madisonville North Hopkins on Thursday.
