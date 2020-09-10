As sports seasons finally get underway across Kentucky high schools, both Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central have released information explaining seating limitations and COVID-19-related guidelines that will be in place.
MADISONVILLE NORTH HOPKINS
Information regarding tickets to Maroon athletic events during phase 1 of competition:
Soccer: The Maroons will be very limited in our total capacity at 145 people. They will be allotting a certain number for the home team and visiting team. No general admission tickets will be sold at the gate.
Volleyball: The Lady Maroons will be selling general admission tickets, but are capped at 760 people in the gymnasium.
Football: Capacity will be limited to 1,000 people at the football stadium. With this number including all who help make the event happen, the visiting fans, media, etc., tickets will be limited on the number of general admission sales that will be available. When the venue is at capacity, entry will be closed for the remainder of the game.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL Football
For Stage 1 — which is until Sept 28 — Hopkins County Central will be holding events with 20% capacity. Therefore, numbers will be limited on how many can attend each game.
Football players’ parents are going to be able to purchase up to four tickets total per player at $5 each for football games. The form is being sent home with the players and needs to be returned immediately with instructions on how to purchase tickets.
Cheerleaders’ parents are going to be able to purchase up to two tickets total per cheerleader at $5 each for football games. These forms will also be sent home with the cheerleaders and will need to be turned into Coach Givens.
Band members’ parents are going to be able to purchase up to two tickets total per band member at $5 each for football games. These forms will be sent home with the band members and will need to be turned into Mr. Grace.
Visiting teams will be allotted 100 tickets, but they must be on the list that is submitted by their school in order to purchase a ticket.
SOCCER
Soccer parents are going to be able to purchase up to four tickets total per player at $5 each for soccer games. The form has been sent home with the players and needs to returned immediately. Visiting teams in soccer will be allotted 35 tickets but must be on the list submitted by their school in order to purchase a ticket.
SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES
There will be no tickets sold at the football or soccer games at Central. Fans will have to be on the list to be able to purchase tickets and attend the games.
Everyone will have to have a mask on at all times and will have to abide to social distancing rules or will be asked to leave, according to school officials.
Each person will go through a temperature check and COVID questioning before being able to purchase a ticket, and no passes will be allowed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.