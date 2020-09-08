Calling it one of the best jobs in the Second Region, Jon Newton officially accepted the Madisonville North Hopkins boys' basketball coaching position Monday afternoon.
Newton, who has served as the head coach for the Webster County Trojans for the past nine seasons, will replace Matt Beshear and take over a program that won back-to-back region titles the past two seasons. Beshear resigned in August when he was named assistant principal at Hanson Elementary.
"This is a great opportunity, and a great place to coach," said Newton, who is the Trojans' all-time leader in wins (186) and district titles (3). "I look at Madisonville as a program that's always going to have a seat at the table in the region. That's what I was trying to build at Webster - a program that was always in contention and a factor in the region."
By any measure, Newton did just that for Webster as the Trojans had two runner-up finishes in the always-tough regional tourney, and his three district titles come from a school that only has five in its nearly 60 years of competition.
"None of this would be possible without Webster County and the players that worked their butts off for me and my staff," he said. "This is a bittersweet moment in a lot of ways, but I will always remember where I came from and what we accomplished together. The support from the Webster County fans and family has been amazing."
While Newton looks back on his days at Webster County with respect and understanding of what was accomplished, he can't help but look ahead with excitement.
"We are wanting to build on the success of what Coach Beshear and his kids built here over the last couple of years and the rich tradition already in place," said Newton. "Everyone knows the talent that was lost. Madisonville has been a top 10 team in the state the last couple of seasons, and we know we have a lot of work to do, but there's a lot of talent here. These kids, I'm sure, are hungry to prove themselves. They've been playing against some of the best players in the state in practice every day. There's talent all over Madisonville, and I can't wait to get started."
Madisonville Principal Adam Harris said a committee of five interviewed four candidates for the job before landing on Newton as their choice.
"Coach Newton is a proven winner, that's obvious," said Harris. "But he is also a great leader of young people. He has a great mix of an old-school, hard-nosed approach and a unique understanding of getting the most out of his players. We are very excited about what Jon brings to our program."
Like Newton, Harris says he sees bright days ahead for the Maroons.
"I think this team is going to shock some people," Harris said. "We have good size and a lot of talent, and I think Jon is a perfect fit."
Newton described himself as a grinder.
"I can guarantee you one thing, we are going to compete for 32 minutes," Newton said. "Win or lose, we are going play hard."
Newton, a standout baseball and basketball player at Webster in the early 2000s, went on to play baseball at Rend Lake Community College before finishing up his career at Murray State University. Newton's standout basketball career was cut short nine games into his senior campaign when he tore an ACL.
Newton says he is working through building a staff for the upcoming season.
